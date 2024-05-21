Dale Jones Joins Gresham Smith as Executive Vice President of Water + Environment

Industry Veteran to Lead Water + Environment Market Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked architecture and engineering firm with more than $320 million in 2023 gross revenue, is proud to announce that Dale Jones, MBA, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President (EVP) of the Water + Environment market. Jones will guide the implementation of water and environment services for clients and lead market growth strategies.

"We are proud to announce Dale as our Water + Environment market's EVP," said Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester. "Dale's strategy and business development experience will support our smart, sustainable growth and enhance the level of service we provide to our clients."

Jones brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. He joins Gresham Smith from Jacobs where he served as vice president, director of operations. Jones led the Georgia and Central Florida infrastructure operations, which included water, transportation and architecture practices, and was responsible for developing and implementing a strategic plan to achieve business growth and managing client relationships. Prior to Jacobs, he served as a senior vice president at AECOM where he led client development and marketing strategy for the water business in the South region.

"I'm excited to join a firm that has such a strong history of people-centered culture and passion for exceptional client service. I look forward to working with the many talented professionals at Gresham Smith as we set a course for sustainable growth in the Water + Environment market," said Jones.

Jones is a graduate of Mercer University where he earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business. He completed Ph.D. studies at the University of Georgia, and earned a bachelors and masters degree in Biology from the University of Alabama.

