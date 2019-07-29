Dallas Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker Make Lawdragon's List of Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Published annually by Lawdragon, the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide is meticulously curated to shine a spotlight on civil trial lawyers who have earned the respect of their peers and clients, as well as a reputation as the country's most seasoned and successful litigators.

Attorneys named among the top 500 Leading Lawyers must specialize in matters of plaintiff and consumer law, with representative cases involving personal injury, defective products, dangerous pharmaceuticals, civil rights abuses, and other torts filed on behalf of injured and wronged plaintiffs. Per Lawdragon, each candidate must first be nominated by a fellow lawyer or a past or current client, and be subsequently vetted by the Lawdragon editorial staff and an independent review panel.

Texas Trial Lawyers Recognized Among the Nation's Best

The recent recognition from Lawdragon is a testament to Charla Aldous' and Bent Walker's impressive professional careers, as well as the reputation they've earned as trusted legal advocates for victims and families facing some of life's most turbulent times.

Given their tireless efforts, record of success, and stature in the local and legal communities, both Attorneys have earned a number of other prestigious professional distinctions:

Charla Aldous – Charla Aldous is a Texas litigator who's tried more than 200 jury trials. A former defense attorney, Aldous' transition to the plaintiff bar has allowed her to invest personally in the cases and causes she handles, and to help numerous victims and families in challenging civil injury claims against powerful corporations. She is a member of the highly respected Inner Circle of Advocates (a professional association comprised of the country's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers), has served as the former President of the American Board of Trial Advocates – Dallas Chapter, and has received national recognition from an array of professional organizations – including Texas Super Lawyers , The National Law Journal's Top 10 "Winning Lawyers in America," Texas Lawyers ' Lifetime Achievement Award, and many others.

– is a litigator who's tried more than 200 jury trials. A former defense attorney, Aldous' transition to the plaintiff bar has allowed her to invest personally in the cases and causes she handles, and to help numerous victims and families in challenging civil injury claims against powerful corporations. She is a member of the highly respected (a professional association comprised of the country's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers), has served as the former President of the American Board of Trial Advocates – Dallas Chapter, and has received national recognition from an array of professional organizations – including , The National Law Journal's Top 10 "Winning Lawyers in America," ' Lifetime Achievement Award, and many others. Brent Walker – Brent's breadth of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil trial and appellate practice has proven invaluable to victims and families fighting for justice in Texas courtrooms. As a civil trial lawyer with proven success in serious injury, wrongful death, and commercial litigation cases, Brent has been named to the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine, the Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a Local Rules Committee Member for the Dallas Bar Association.

Aldous \ Walker is a Dallas-based civil trial practice known for its passionate advocacy and proven results in high-profile civil injury claims. Over the years, the firm has helped clients prevail in a range of complex cases, and has secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements in major litigation, most recently a $37M verdict against Honda over poorly designed seat belts and a $32M verdict secured on behalf of a sexual assault victim in North Texas. Find more information at www.aldouslaw.com.

