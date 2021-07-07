Dallas Baptist University Moves to the Cloud with Ellucian

DALLAS and RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Dallas Baptist University will migrate its technology operations with Ellucian cloud solutions to modernize and improve the experience for students, faculty and staff. Dallas Baptist University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.

Dallas Baptist University will upgrade its Colleague ERP from an on-premise environment to Ellucian's managed cloud. The move to cloud will provide flexibility, adaptability and will improve the institution's future disaster recovery and business continuity with greater security of systems and data. In addition, Dallas Baptist University will implement Ellucian Experience, a new platform that simplifies everyday tasks and access to information for students, faculty, and staff through a personalized dashboard.

"DBU is constantly seeking ways to improve the student experience and streamline our processes in order to ensure a safe and secure digital environment," stated Dr. Adam C. Wright, Dallas Baptist University President. "Throughout the years, Ellucian has been a great partner in this effort, and we are pleased to continue this work through this invaluable upgrade."

"Today's institutions are experiencing unprecedented change and need partners with expertise in both cloud and higher education. Ellucian will enable Dallas Baptist University leaders in the next phase of their digital transformation as they grow and adapt to meet the evolving demands of their community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With a laser focus on the unique needs of higher education, Ellucian's cloud capabilities alleviate day-to-day maintenance, patching and upgrades, freeing up campus resources to focus on DBU's strategic initiatives and overall commitment to serve its students."

For more information on Ellucian cloud solutions visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/transition-cloud

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Dallas Baptist University

Dallas Baptist University is a nationally ranked, comprehensive, Christ-centered university, home to more than 4,200 students and nestled in the foothills of Dallas. DBU offers a holistic education on the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels in a variety of fields, both in-person and online, with a singular focus to produce servant leaders. DBU graduates can be found in the classrooms, boardrooms, courtrooms and beyond, serving as responsible citizens and global leaders marked by a heart of service and passion for excellence. For more information, visit www.dbu.edu.

