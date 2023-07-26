Dallas Based BPO, Rocket Station, Recognized Amongst Industry Giants

News provided by

Rocket Station

26 Jul, 2023, 14:21 ET

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Station, a leading provider of outsourced business process solutions headquartered in Dallas, TX, has been proudly recognized as one of the Top 30 Best Workplaces in the Philippines among over 1,300 IT-BPM (Information Technology-Business Process Management) companies. The prestigious accolade is awarded by Great Place to Work (GPTW) in collaboration with the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (iBPAP). Landing at an impressive number 22 on the list, Rocket Station shares this honor alongside global giants such as Accenture, Teleperformance, 3M, Asurion, American Express, Goodyear, amongst other distinguished industry leaders.

Top 30 Best Workplaces in the Philippines
The list of the Top 30 Best Workplaces in the Philippines, curated by GPTW and iBPAP, recognizes organizations that have excelled in creating an exceptional work environment, promoting employee engagement, and fostering a positive company culture. Rocket Station's inclusion in this esteemed group is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

"It is extremely humbling to be mentioned in the same breath as some of the world's biggest and best companies," said Marc Nickell, Co-founder of Rocket Station. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a top 30 IT-BPM company in the Philippines. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients."

This accolade further underscores Rocket Station's unwavering commitment to ensuring its clients receive unparalleled service from a team of highly motivated and passionate professionals. A strong emphasis on nurturing a workplace culture built on open communication, teamwork, innovation, and continuous learning has been pivotal to Rocket Station's consistent success.

By valuing the needs and aspirations of its virtual teammates, Rocket Station has fostered a thriving community of top-notch talent, all dedicated to understanding and resolving the unique challenges faced by its clients.

The company's dedication extends beyond business operations, as it actively engages in social responsibility initiatives and community outreach programs, making a positive impact on society.

For more information about Rocket Station and its range of services, please visit www.rocketstation.com.

About Rocket Station
Rocket Station has cemented its reputation as the industry-leading provider of virtual staffing solutions. Through unwavering dedication to excellence, the company offers unparalleled services, delivered by a team of exceptionally motivated and passionate professionals. Since its establishment, Rocket Station has been instrumental in transforming businesses by delivering exceptional virtual staffing solutions.

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (214) 989-7937

SOURCE Rocket Station

