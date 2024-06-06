Dallas-based Caldwell Cassady & Curry Wins $10.3 Million Patent Infringement Verdict for SVV Technology Innovations Against Acer Inc.

WACO, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have won a $10.3 million patent infringement verdict for SVV Technology Innovations Inc. based on a jury's infringement finding against Acer Inc.

The seven-member jury delivered the verdict on June 6, 2024, after roughly three hours of deliberations in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas's Waco Division.

The total award of $10,306,900 represents a royalty covering Acer's infringement of SVV's U.S. Patents 10,838,135, 8,740,397, 10,797,191, and 10,868,205 as to the specific products accused in the case. The case is SVV Technology Innovations, Inc. v. Acer Inc., No. 6:22-CV-640.

"We are incredibly grateful for the jury's service and recognition of the importance of SVV's technology," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry principal Warren McCarty, who served as the company's lead trial counsel.

The jury found Acer liable for infringing patents invented by Dr. Sergiy Vasylyev. Jurors heard Dr. Vasylyev describe how he founded SVV and grew it into a leader in optics and lighting. SVV also does business as Lucent Optics.

Robert Katz of the Katz Law Firm in Dallas served as co-counsel. In addition to Mr. McCarty, the Caldwell Cassady & Curry trial team that successfully represented SVV included fellow principals Daniel Pearson and Seth Reich , counsel Aisha Mahmood Haley, and associate Bjorn Blomquist.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders.

