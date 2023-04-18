Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Experienced Patent Litigator James Yang

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is welcoming experienced patent litigator James Yang as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Yang joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry after working at a top intellectual property firm in Southern California. He has experience handling cases at all stages of federal court litigation covering a variety of technologies such as LTE/5G communications, consumer electronics, medical devices, beverage containers, and furniture products, among others.

"We are proud to welcome James to the firm," says firm principal Jason Cassady. "His prior work in significant patent cases and his experience before the USPTO make him a great addition to our team."

Mr. Yang represents clients across a variety of industries in intellectual property litigation matters. He has handled U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trial proceedings and arbitrations. He also has extensive experience drafting claim construction briefs, preliminary injunction briefs, export reports, and infringement contentions.

Mr. Yang is a graduate of the New York University School of Law, where he served as the Senior Notes Editor for the Journal of Intellectual Property and Entertainment Law. Mr. Yang earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy, magna cum laude, with minors in physics and psychology at New York University.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

