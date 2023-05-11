Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Patent Trial Lawyer Richard Cochrane

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry are welcoming experienced litigator Richard Cochrane as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Cochrane joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry after building his litigation skills at an international law firm in Dallas. His background includes representing clients in a broad range of industries before federal district courts, courts of appeal, bankruptcy courts, and the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Mr. Cochrane's experience includes drafting pleadings, motions, and discovery, preparing fact and expert witnesses for depositions and trials, and drafting expert reports. He previously served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Judge Amos L. Mazzant III in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Richard is an extremely smart and dedicated lawyer who is already establishing himself as an integral member of our trial team," says firm principal Jason Cassady. "His attention to detail and understanding of key intellectual property issues are a welcome addition."

Mr. Cochrane earned his law degree from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He served as associate managing editor for the SMU Law Review and was a scholar at the Tsai Center for Law, Science, and Innovation.

He completed his undergraduate degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M University. His work in the oil and gas industry includes his prior role as a field engineer for a large oilfield services company on offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry