Caldwell Cassady & Curry logged its third consecutive Best Law Firms selection as one of the top firms in Dallas/Fort Worth for intellectual property litigation and patent litigation. Name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady and Austin Curry all are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America based on recommendations submitted by other lawyers.

The attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry represent clients in a variety of high-stakes cases involving patent infringement, business litigation, co-founder disputes, property rights, and many others. The firm is home to trial lawyers with litigation experience in state and federal courts in Texas, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Virginia, and Wisconsin, in addition to matters before the International Trade Commission.

Since the firm was formed in 2013, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has helped clients win more than $2 billion in jury verdicts and settlements. Those awards include a $439 million judgment issued last year in favor of firm client VirnetX Inc. following a patent infringement trial against Apple Inc., and a $502.6 million verdict for the same client in another trial against Apple earlier this year involving different products. Both cases were tried in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. For more information, visit www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@musecommunicationsllc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-caldwell-cassady--curry-earns-national-local-top-law-firm-rankings-300670337.html

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

https://caldwellcc.com

