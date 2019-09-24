Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has been named to the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry was recognized for winning five of the largest intellectual property verdicts handed down in Texas between 2014 and 2018. The firm served as lead counsel in all five cases. Four of the verdicts were among the Top 10 jury awards in Texas intellectual property trials during the same time frame.

Name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady and Austin Curry accepted the honors on behalf of the firm during the Texas Legal Awards presentation at the Belo Mansion in Dallas.

"Everyone at the firm is proud to help our clients protect their valuable intellectual property," says Mr. Curry. "Winning five of the largest verdicts in Texas in a five-year span shows the level of commitment we devote to every case."

Caldwell Cassady & Curry was recognized for the following courtroom victories between 2014 and 2018:

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

https://www.caldwellcc.com

