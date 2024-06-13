Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry, Firm's Attorneys Ranked in 2024 Chambers USA Guide

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry and accomplished trial lawyers Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady are ranked in the 2024 Chambers USA guide for their expertise in intellectual property law.

Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Cassady were recently recognized alongside Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Austin Curry in the 2024 IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals. The three attorneys have helped clients win over $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements in courtrooms throughout Texas and the U.S.

Both annual guides to the best attorneys and firms in the legal profession are based on independent research conducted by the publishers, which includes thousands of interviews with clients, competing lawyers, and other industry professionals in the U.S. and worldwide.

Founded in 2013, Caldwell Cassady & Curry is home to proven trial teams that include multiple attorneys with advanced degrees in engineering and other areas covering cutting-edge technologies. The firm has successfully represented various clients in cases involving electronics, computer science and architecture, signal processing, telecommunications, medical devices, and oilfield technology, among others.

A third of the lawyers at Caldwell Cassady & Curry have served as court clerks for some of the country's most respected judges, including work in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and Fifth Circuit, the Eastern District of Texas, and the Supreme Court of Texas.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's latest courtroom victory came earlier this year with a $57 million patent infringement verdict for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. The decision handed down by a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, is part of the firm's ongoing patent enforcement efforts tied to Midwest Energy's SEA Technologies®, which capture mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The trial teams at Caldwell Cassady & Curry have won cases against corporate heavyweights such as Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, and many others.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry