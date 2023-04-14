Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps Nanoco Secure $150 Million Settlement with Samsung Electronics in Eastern District of Texas

MARSHALL, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry recently helped UK-based Nanoco Technologies Ltd. secure a $150 million settlement in a patent infringement lawsuit against technology giant Samsung Electronics Co.

Samsung agreed to the settlement on the eve of jury selection for a long-awaited trial scheduled in the Marshall division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas before the Hon. Chief District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

The attorneys from Caldwell Cassady & Curry who successfully represented Nanoco include lead trial counsel and firm principal Brad Caldwell, fellow firm principals Austin Curry, Warren McCarty, Hamad Hamad, Brian Johnston, Chris Stewart, Seth Reich, and associates Alex Waldrop, Bjorn Blomquist, and Xu Zhou. Nanoco also was represented by lawyers from Boston-based Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Pompeo, and Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 based on infringement of a series of Nanoco patents covering its quantum dot technology. Scientists at Nanoco, a public operating company started by researchers from the University of Manchester, invented a way of making and using quantum dots to improve the energy efficiency and performance of displays in computers, smartphones, and televisions. The suit accused Samsung of incorporating the patented quantum dot technology into its high-end "QLED" televisions.

Last May, Samsung attempted and failed to get the case dismissed by challenging five separate Nanoco patents in an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in Washington, D.C. In its ruling, the PTAB found in favor of Nanoco related to all 47 claims covering five of the company's patents contested by Samsung.

