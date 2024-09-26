Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps SVV Technology Innovations Win Another Multimillion-dollar Patent Infringement Verdict in Texas

WACO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A West Texas jury has awarded a $22.4 million patent infringement verdict in favor of California-based SVV Technology Innovations Inc. against Taiwan's ASUSTek Computer Inc. This marks the second multimillion-dollar verdict won by attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry on behalf of SVV this year.

The September 26 verdict followed four days of trial in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Waco. In addition to the damages award, the jurors found that ASUSTek's infringement of all claims of the four SVV patents was willful. SVV's patents are U.S. Patent No. 8,290,318, No. 9,880,342, No. 10,439,089, and No. 10,627,562.

The seven-member jury delivered the verdict after roughly six hours of deliberations. The case is SVV Technology Innovations Inc. v. ASUSTek Computer Inc., No. 6:22-cv-00311.

The trial focused on ASUSTek's infringement of four patents invented by Dr. Sergiy Vasylyev, an accomplished physicist and founder of SVV. Dr. Vasylyev's patents have established SVV, which also does business as Lucent Optics, as a worldwide leader in optics and lighting.

SVV's trial team was led by Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Brad Caldwell and Warren McCarty. SVV also was represented at trial by firm principals Daniel Pearson and Seth Reich , counsel Aisha Mahmood Haley, and associates Bjorn Blomquist and Ashton Duke. Robert Katz of Dallas' Katz Law Firm served as co-counsel.

