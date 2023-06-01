Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry, Jason Cassady Recognized in Chambers USA for Intellectual Property Disputes

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry and firm principal Jason Cassady have been named among the best for intellectual property litigation in the 2023 Chambers USA directory of the country's leading firms and lawyers.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned high marks in the Chambers USA rankings for years, and 2023 marks Mr. Cassady's first individual ranking in the annual guide based on his considerable accomplishments in intellectual property lawsuits.

"Jason has incredible instincts," says fellow firm principal Austin Curry. "I'm happy that he has received individual recognition from Chambers as it reflects the deep respect we all have for him inside the firm."

The publishers of Chambers USA assemble the annual guide by reviewing submissions from top law firms and conducting extensive market research on a year-round basis. Thousands of attorneys and individual clients are interviewed each year to produce the highly regarded rankings.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's ongoing streak of successes for clients continued earlier this year when the firm helped a Manchester, UK-based technology company secure a $150 million settlement the day before jury selection in a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The firm is widely known for winning record-setting verdicts against some of the largest corporations in the world while going up against top-tier legal teams. Caldwell Cassady & Curry has helped individuals and businesses of all sizes protect their crucial intellectual property with verdicts of $625.6 million, $502.8 million, and $502.6 million, a judgment totaling more than $439 million, and many others.

In addition to the firm's wins for clients, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has continued its growth during the past year with the addition of several up-and-coming attorneys who play key roles in the firm's intellectual property cases and business dispute litigation.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry and several of the firm's lawyers are recognized on the current Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars lists, The Best Lawyers in America, Best Law Firms, and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

