Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Ranked for Intellectual Property Expertise on Best Law Firms List

Caldwell Cassady & Curry

02 Nov, 2023

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again has earned a selection on the annual Best Law Firms list based on its years of success for clients in intellectual property and patent trials.

The 2024 Best Law Firms roster from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America includes Caldwell Cassady & Curry in the highest Tier 1 ranking among Dallas area law firms for intellectual property and patent litigation.

"Everyone here is happy to know that the people we work for and those we go up against in court have selected our firm for this honor," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Jason Cassady. "We are fortunate to represent innovative clients in some of the most significant cases in the country."

The firm recently was retained by UK-based financial technology leader RVAssets Ltd. in a high-stakes trade secret misappropriation lawsuit against Marex Capital Markets Inc. Caldwell Cassady & Curry also represents Texas-based VidStream, LLC, in the company's ongoing multimillion-dollar patent infringement lawsuit against social media leader Twitter, Inc., now known as X.

The attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry have achieved unparalleled courtroom success since the firm was founded a decade ago. Victories for clients in cases involving cutting-edge technologies include, among others:

  • $1.68 million verdict against LG Electronics Inc. over a client's patented technology that provides critical capabilities for the recent, increasingly adopted ATSC 3.0 (NexGen TV) standard for U.S. television broadcasts. The jury's award represents $6.75 per unit for each infringing device sold by LG Electronics.
  • $150 million settlement on the eve of trial for a different UK-based client suing Samsung Electronics Co. for infringing a patent covering quantum dot technology; and
  • Multiple verdicts against technology giant Apple Inc. for its infringement of a client's patents that enable Facetime and VPN on Demand features in iPhones and other products, including jury awards of $502.8 million, $625 million, $625.6 million, and $302.4 million, which was later affirmed as a judgment for $439 million.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

