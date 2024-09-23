Dallas-Fort Worth's top luxury brokerage adds another industry pro to its leadership team, growing the unique support system that attracts the best agents in the business

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in Dallas, Fort Worth and all of North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, announces industry leader Jason Bell as the new vice president of sales for its North office, in the booming Plano/Frisco area north of Dallas.

Real estate industry leader Jason Bell joins the leading luxury brokerage in Dallas, Fort Worth and all of North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, as its new vice president of sales for its busy North office, in the booming Plano/Frisco area north of Dallas.

Bell joins the brokerage's leadership team with extensive experience and a proven track record in real estate sales and management. In his most recent role, Bell managed the northwest Dallas branch of an established brokerage, where he led nearly 100 real estate advisors to $280 million in sales in 2023 alone.

Bell's commitment to his advisors' professional growth is unwavering. Through engaging sales meetings and comprehensive education courses, he fosters an environment of continuous learning and growth, significantly boosting productivity and satisfaction. As a strategic leader, Bell emphasizes recruitment and retention and has been instrumental in enhancing market share. His proactive leadership style and dedication to creating a positive, supportive culture have set the stage for his continued success. He holds several prestigious designations, including Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Texas REALTORS® Certified Instructor.

Bell joins the famously strong and innovative leadership team of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, founded in 1960. Today, it offers an uncommon level of support and expertise and includes the sales leadership team of Bell, vice president of sales Jennifer Edwards (Southlake and Fort Worth offices), vice president of sales Angela Thornhill (Dallas/Turtle Creek and Lakewood offices and the brokerage's unique Ranch and Land Division) and assistant vice president of sales John Kidd. The brokerage's executive committee is comprised of president and CEO Russ Anderson, executive vice president of marketing and developments Maria Cintron, executive vice president of information technology Will Stokes, executive vice president of finance Blair Olmstead, special counsel Zareen Brendel and Thornhill, who also acts as general counsel for the brokerage. The nearly 400 real estate advisors of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty also have unmatched support via an in-house marketing team, marketing advisors, transaction assistance and a suite of proprietary tech tools that allows them to focus entirely on their clients. Together, they have achieved multiple consecutive years of multibillion-dollar total sales.

Part of the $143 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of 26,400 agents across 83 countries and territories, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty specializes in the sale of luxury homes, high-rises, ranches, land and commercial properties. Its award-winning briggsfreeman.com features properties, neighborhoods, schools, market data and more.

