Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Designated a 2023 Blue Star Museum

News provided by

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

18 May, 2023, 15:00 ET

DHHRM to offer free admission to military personnel, veterans,
and their families this summer

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announced it will continue its partnership in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission this summer at museums nationwide to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve. The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Continue Reading

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Star Museums to offer free admission to military personnel, and their families this summer. As a museum that highlights the heroic actions of WWII veterans, we are pleased to also extend this offer to all military veterans and their families," said Mary Pat Higgins, museum president and CEO.

"We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it's a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery," said Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. "The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation's military and their local community."

Blue Star Museums include children's museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

The free admission program at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is available for military veterans and those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members with proper ID.

SOURCE Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.