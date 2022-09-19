DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is launching its first full-fledged brand campaign with help from their local agency of record, Tegan Digital. Tasked with increasing exposure to the Museum's expansive modern exhibits and immersive educational resources, the Tegan team has created a striking invitation for visitors to its new location in Dallas' historic West End.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Launches First Brand Campaign

"The Tegan team artfully distilled the heart behind the Museum's message, creating media that will not only resonate with our audiences, but will center the dignity and humanity of those whose stories we are telling," said Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO of the Museum. "We are excited to launch this campaign and know it will move and inspire all those who encounter it."

The agency spearheaded strategy, design, copywriting, and visual storytelling, crafting a compelling narrative centered around the Museum's position as a repository of historical and cultural memory–a place where both education and remembrance can serve as powerful conduits of change. The campaign kicks off this month and will run as a multi-year effort across a wide range of media, including connected TV, out of home, print, digital displays, paid search, and paid social.

"We're honored and thrilled to play a creative role in the Museum's inaugural brand awareness campaign," said John Herrington, VP of Client Services at Tegan. "I can't think of a more crucial and urgent responsibility than the Museum's mission to keep the truth of history alive and accessible for new generations and to continue inspiring people to stand up to injustice."

Tegan's working relationship with the Museum began in 2019 when the agency took on the challenge of completely redesigning their website, which was launched in tandem with the grand opening of their new 55,000-square-foot permanent home in downtown Dallas. The agency's role in the project included the creation of digital strategy information architecture, UX/UI design, web and CMS development, photography and videography, and ongoing site management.

The Museum provides a space for individuals to learn about and reflect on our history and shared humanity. It is the only institution with a dual focus on the Holocaust and human rights serving North Texas and the surrounding states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Museum continues to be recognized for its creative programming, internationally acclaimed exhibits, and distinguished speakers.

About Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Since its founding by Holocaust survivors in 1984, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum has been a place of remembrance. Through their mission to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference, the Museum inspires visitors to be Upstanders against injustice. For more information, visit dhhrm.org .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning, digital-first full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Media Contact

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital