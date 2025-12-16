Tegan Digital Named to the 2025 Clutch 1000

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan Digital, a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Clutch 1000 list from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The Clutch 1000 is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the platform out of more than 400,000 total providers worldwide.

Honorees are selected based on four key criteria:

Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

Strength of company profile, with competitive specializations and considerable experience

Health of brand awareness and industry recognition

Being named to the Clutch 1000 is an incredible honor for Tegan Digital. This award reflects our dedication to exceptional service, client-focused collaboration, and consistently delivering work that moves businesses forward. We're proud to be recognized on a global stage among the top service providers in our field.

"Being recognized for a third year speaks to the consistency of our team and the trust our clients continue to place in us," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan Digital. "We're proud to be included alongside leading agencies and remain focused on delivering thoughtful, impactful digital experiences."

"Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 places a company in a league of its own and highlights true excellence in service," said Mike Beares, founder and CEO of Clutch. "These standout firms have built their reputations through exceptional client satisfaction, consistent results, and a commitment to delivering real impact. We're proud to celebrate their achievements and help connect them with businesses seeking trusted partners to drive success."

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/tegan-digital.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 14 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Highland Park United Methodist Church, and Safe Harbor Marinas. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand's credibility, and grow their business.

