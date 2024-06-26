Dallas Intellectual Property, Business Litigation Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Ashton Duke as Associate

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry welcomes attorney Ashton Duke as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Duke joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry with experience in patent and trademark prosecution, complex intellectual property lawsuits, and significant business disputes. Before his legal career, Mr. Duke was a senior technical consultant for a financial data management and accounting software firm and a software engineer for an industrial materials and equipment supplier.

"Ashton is an excellent young lawyer with years of real-world experience in cutting-edge technologies that are key to our clients' success," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell. "He has the dedication and skills to be a great trial attorney."

Mr. Duke is responsible for developing case strategies and filings, responding to discovery requests, and identifying key technical elements for Caldwell Cassady & Curry's clients in various industries.

A graduate of Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Mr. Duke was a legal writing tutor and Publication Editor for the school's intellectual property publication, IP Bytes. He was one of two student representatives selected for The Richard Linn American Inn of Court in Chicago, where his CLE presentations included mock appellate arguments before the Hon. Judge Linn.

During law school, Mr. Duke also served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Franklin U. Valderrama in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois while completing his master's in data science at Northwestern University.

While earning his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at Rice University, Mr. Duke was a member of the men's tennis team, office manager for the Rice Volleyball team, and winner of the Graham C. Stebbings Commencement Award.

