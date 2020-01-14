Dallas Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Names Daniel Pearson as Principal

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Daniel Pearson has been named as the newest principal at the Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry based on his proven success for clients and firm leadership.

Mr. Pearson devotes his practice to representing clients in complex commercial litigation matters and patent infringement disputes. He has played a key role in the firm's multimillion-dollar patent infringement victories on behalf of Smartflash LLC and VirnetX Inc. against technology giant Apple Inc. among other high-stakes cases.

"Daniel is a top-flight lawyer whose skills and leadership are evident among anyone who has worked with or against him in court," says name principal Austin Curry. "We are proud to welcome his as the newest principal at Caldwell Cassady & Curry."

Mr. Pearson has been named as one of the state's top young attorneys on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list since 2014 based on his work for clients in intellectual property cases and complex commercial disputes.

His litigation track record includes cases involving technology electronic checking transfers, dynamically configurable computer processors, and systems related to fighting data piracy, among many others.

Mr. Pearson is a magna cum laude graduate of the Southern Methodist University School of Law, where he served as articles editor for the SMU Law Review Association. He earned his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from Oklahoma Baptist University.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

