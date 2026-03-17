Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Welcomes Experienced Trial Lawyer Alex Wolens

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The record-setting Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo has added experienced trial lawyer Alex Wolens as the newest team member of its team handling serious personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

Ms. Wolens is a Dallas native and former federal clerk who joins Hamilton Wingo with a successful track record in state and federal courts across North Texas and nationwide. She has handled complex civil and criminal cases at every stage, from pre-suit negotiations to strategy development to jury presentations.

"Alex is a formidable courtroom opponent who puts clients first, which makes her a perfect fit at Hamilton Wingo," says firm founder Chris Hamilton. "We come to work to be the best plaintiffs' law firm in the world, and this is a big step in that direction."

Ms. Wolens' prior trial roles include cases involving healthcare fraud, business disputes, civil rights violations, antitrust claims, and many others. She brings those years of experience to her new role representing families and individuals faced with life-altering events.

Ms. Wolens has earned multiple selections in the annual Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America rankings of the nation's top up-and-coming attorneys from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America. She is a proud graduate of Stanford University and the University of Texas School of Law, where she served as staff editor for the Texas Intellectual Property Law Journal.

Following her college career, Ms. Wolen served as a clerk in Dallas for the Hon. Judge Sam Lindsay in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas before joining a national law firm, where she handled high-stakes patent cases and white-collar defense matters.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, and premises liability, in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP