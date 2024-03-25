Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Welcomes Experienced Trial Lawyers Brad Jackson, Jaime DeWees

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo has added experienced trial lawyers Brad Jackson and Jaime DeWees as the firm's newest partners.

Mr. Jackson joins Hamilton Wingo with decades of experience protecting the legal rights of individuals and businesses in Texas and across the country. Ms. DeWees most recently handled complex plaintiffs' litigation as a partner at a large Dallas firm.

Like all the Hamilton Wingo attorneys, Mr. Jackson and Ms. DeWees represent plaintiffs in wrongful death lawsuits and serious personal injury cases. Their work includes cases involving 18-wheeler accidents, premises liability claims, and high-stakes contingent fee commercial and construction litigation.

"We are excited to welcome Brad and Jaime to our team; they have already become difference-makers for our clients," says Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton.

Two years ago, Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Jackson represented the children of an Irving, Texas, woman who was murdered by an employee of a Fortune 100 company. The wrongful death trial in Dallas ended with jurors awarding $7.3 billion in damages, the largest verdict in the U.S. in 2022.

Mr. Jackson has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for nearly 20 years. In order to earn board certification, an attorney must have significant courtroom experience in trial and complete hours of continuing legal education before passing an individual exam administered by the Board.

Ms. DeWees' experience includes multiple state and federal trials in Texas and across the U.S. Her work in numerous contract disputes and other cases involving business agreements provides Ms. DeWees with critical insights when dealing with insurance companies, corporate legal departments, and defense attorneys.

Hamilton Wingo, based in Dallas, Texas, is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's skilled and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

