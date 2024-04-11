Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Welcomes Jordan Avery Garrett

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas plaintiffs' personal injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo continues its growth with the recent addition of Jordan Avery Garrett as the firm's newest attorney.

Ms. Garrett is an up-and-coming lawyer who joins Hamilton Wingo as an associate. She has held key roles at North Texas law firms in multiple civil lawsuits related to highway and interstate crashes involving cars and semi-trucks, serious injuries at unsafe construction sites, disputes between insurance customers and their insurers, and many other cases in state and federal courts.

"We are excited that Jordan has joined our team to represent people who often face legal issues had they never imagined before," says Hamilton Wingo's Paul Wingo. "She knows how defense lawyers and insurance companies think, and she is putting her skills and knowledge to work for all our clients."

Ms. Garrett uses what she has learned over the years while working for companies and insurers to hold them accountable in settlement negotiations and, when necessary, courtroom trials.

In addition to all Texas state courts, Ms. Garrett is licensed to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas. She earned her law degree at the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law, where she now serves as a coach for the school's Mock Trial Team. She completed her undergraduate degree at Texas Tech University.

Ms. Garrett's arrival at Hamilton Wingo follows the firm's recent additions of experienced trial lawyers Brad Jackson and Jaime M. DeWees as partners. Like all the firm's attorneys, they concentrate on plaintiffs' civil litigation for injured victims and their families.

Hamilton Wingo, based in Dallas, Texas, is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's skilled and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

