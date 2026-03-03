Dallas Staffing Agency Leader Amy Linn Honored Nationally for Relationship-Driven Workforce Strategy

FRESNO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , awarded the 212 Degrees Award to Owner/Strategic-Partner Amy Linn and her Inside Sales team at PrideStaff Dallas (North) during the company's 2026 Annual Conference.

The 212 Degrees Award recognizes PrideStaff teams that demonstrate the disciplined effort and consistency required to turn strong performance into exceptional results. At 211 degrees, water is hot — but at 212 degrees, it boils and creates steam, generating power. The award reflects that same principle in business; one additional degree of focus, follow-through, and accountability can create meaningful impact. Recipients are honored for moving beyond transactional sales to build trusted client relationships that drive measurable growth and sustained workforce results.

In a market where employers continue to face high turnover, talent shortages, and inconsistent staffing performance, Amy Linn's team was recognized for building long-term hiring pipelines that help clients reduce repeat hiring costs and improve workforce continuity. By staying connected with candidates as their careers progress and focusing on relationship-driven engagement rather than one-time transactions, the Dallas (North) team has created a more stable, predictable talent flow for the businesses they serve.

This approach helps local employers strengthen retention, protect productivity, and plan with greater confidence. It also aligns directly with Our Mission to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most." By prioritizing trust, responsiveness, and long-term partnership over short-term gain, the Dallas (North) team creates measurable impact in a competitive market.

"We believe every conversation matters because our clients' success depends on the strength of the relationships behind every hire," said Linn. "By staying connected with candidates as their careers evolve, we're able to give employers access to talent they may not find through traditional job postings. That long-term approach helps our clients hire more strategically, reduce turnover risk, and build teams that contribute not just today, but well into the future. Our focus has always been on creating lasting partnerships that deliver measurable business results."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

SOURCE PrideStaff