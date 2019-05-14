Daly Seven adds to portfolio with Roanoke, Virginia, Hilton hotel acquisition

"We chose the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke because we have considerable experience working with Hilton, and we are confident in our ability to successfully manage this beautiful hotel." The hotel marks the fourth Hilton Garden Inn in the Daly Seven hotel portfolio, with two other properties in Greensboro and one in Raleigh, NC.

"We have a long history of operating hotels in the Roanoke area, beginning in 1988, and presently with our Fairfield Inn by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 (https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/roano-fairfield-inn-and-suites-roanoke-hollins-i-81/) in Northeast Roanoke," says Chairman of the Board, Bob Daly. "We have continued to see Roanoke's potential for growth, both in the medical research sector and as a tourism destination, and expect to see further development in these areas in the years to come. The Hilton Garden Inn's location, within 3 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Carilleon Clinic Memorial Hospital, will allow Daly Seven to tap into these growing markets."

"We are proud to expand our overall footprint in the Roanoke Market, and believe that the Hilton Garden Inn's upscale design and large meeting space allows us to access a new client base within the area."

Located in South Peak, Roanoke's luxury lifestyle community, the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke hotel is conveniently located near the primary business corridor of Roanoke County and is just a short drive from downtown Roanoke and the Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport. This Roanoke, VA hotel will appeal to conferences, training sessions, reunions, and weddings due to its upscale venue featuring:

2,500-square-feet of flexible function space; including three meeting rooms and the Roanoke boardroom

boardroom Blue Ridge Executive Lounge on the fifth floor offering the best panoramic view of the Roanoke Valley.

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels for over 43 years and currently has 40 properties in VA, NC, and SC. Daly Seven is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

CONTACT: Rebecca Ramey, 919-493-7100, Rebecca.ramey@dalyseven.com

SOURCE Daly Seven, Inc

Related Links

www.dalyseven.com

