DAMA International Elects Finastra's Peter Vennel as Vice President

Appointment underscores Finastra's leadership in enterprise data governance and stewardship

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that Peter Vennel, CDMP (P), Global Head of Data Governance at Finastra, has been elected Vice President of DAMA International (Data Management Association International) for a three-year term.

Peter Vennel

DAMA International is the leading global professional association for data management. Vennel's election reflects both his individual leadership in enterprise data governance and Finastra's broader commitment to advancing responsible data stewardship, governance standards, and industry collaboration.

As Vice President, Vennel will help guide DAMA International's global strategy in support of its chapters and members worldwide. He will chair the Governance and Nominations Committee and serve on the Finance Committee, helping strengthen the association's leadership practices and organizational oversight.

"Data is a critical asset for organizations navigating modernization, regulatory complexity, and rising customer expectations," said Peter Vennel, "I'm honored to serve DAMA International and collaborate with data professionals globally to advance responsible data stewardship and governance excellence."

The appointment comes as financial institutions increasingly prioritize data quality, transparency, and regulatory alignment. Finastra's annual Financial Services State of the Nation research recently found that strong governance and stewardship will be decisive factors in building resilience, trust and long-term value across the industry.

Gina van Dalen, (CAE) Executive Director at DAMA International said, "Peter brings deep expertise in enterprise data governance and financial services and broad knowledge in effective board management. His leadership will support DAMA's mission to advance data management best practices across industries worldwide."

This appointment reinforces Finastra's ongoing focus on trust, governance and industry leadership principles that underpin its solutions and partnerships with financial institutions globally.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About DAMA International

DAMA International is the global, vendor-independent professional association for data management and information governance. For more than four decades, DAMA has set the standard for the profession through its globally recognized Body of Knowledge (DAMA-DMBOK), professional certification programs, and a worldwide network of chapters and practitioners. DAMA International brings together leaders, practitioners, and organizations committed to advancing the discipline of data management and its strategic value to business and society.

For more information visit: www.dama.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924557/Finastra_Peter_Vennel.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5833083/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra