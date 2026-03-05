Finastra Launches AI-Based OperatorAssist to Transform how Banks Address Payments Handling

New AI capability complementing Finastra's payment hub helps banks unlock upwards of 20% efficiency gains

Capability delivers speed, accuracy, and superior customer experience

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced the launch of OperatorAssist, an AI-powered solution that is available to add to its payment hub user interface, designed to reduce errors, speed exception handling, and lower operational costs across the payments lifecycle.

Payment errors and inefficient exception handling remain among the most time-consuming and costly challenges in payments operations. OperatorAssist tackles these pain points by automating analysis, recommending repairs, and guiding users through resolution, reducing manual effort, improving accuracy and accelerating time to completion. Early results indicate the potential for efficiency gains upwards of 20%.

"OperatorAssist is revolutionizing how banks around the world handle payments," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments at Finastra. "By combining AI with a cloud-native, ISO 20022-native platform, we're removing friction from daily operations and empowering institutions with faster, smarter ways to resolve issues. Delivering speed, accuracy, and superior customer experience, this isn't just an incremental improvement but a step-change in how payments teams work."

OperatorAssist is testament to Finastra's leadership as a modern payment operations provider, delivering speed, accuracy, and superior customer experience for banks worldwide. Measurable operational impact, includes:

Faster exception handling: Reduces manual investigation time by 20-30%, saving users more than 1.5+ hours daily

Improved accuracy and client experience: AI-driven repair recommendations reduce errors and resolution times

Lower manual effort: Streamlines payment investigations and reporting

Faster onboarding: Acts as a virtual expert, accelerating productivity for new users

Simplified daily operations: Minimizes reliance on manual tracking and reporting

OperatorAssist is available to users of Global PAYplus and Payments To Go, extending Finastra's cloud-native payments capabilities with optional additional AI functionality that improves speed, resilience, and customer outcomes.

Gareth Lodge, Principal Analyst, Global Payments at Celent said, "The rate at which a bank can do straight-through processing is critical. Complex inquiries and exception processing can take a significant amount of capacity from bank operations, resulting in higher transaction costs and payment delivery delays, and a poorer customer experience. AI based tools that enhance the productivity of operations have potential to address these problems."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

