INTA Annual Meeting Registration Surpasses 6,000, Attracting Stellar Speaker Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) is pleased to announce that its 148th Annual Meeting, taking place May 2–6, 2026, in London, England, is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic and highly attended gatherings in the Association's history. Registration has already exceeded 6,000 participants—marking yet another milestone as the event approaches the end of early-bird registration on Friday, February 13, 2026.

INTA Annual Meeting 6k infographic

This year's Meeting features an exceptional speaker roster representing global leaders in intellectual property (IP), brand strategy, policy, business, innovation, technology, and finance. Across three core educational tracks—Law & Policy, Business of Intangibles, and Technologies Shaping the Future of IP— registrants will experience a rich, high-impact program designed to speak to every corner of the IP ecosystem. The program is further strengthened by INTA's Patent Series, In-House Practitioners Series, and Professional Development & Career Advancement Series, offering attendees a deeply customizable educational experience.

Highlighting London's position as an international hub for creativity and commerce, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz De Acedo said: "London stands at the crossroads of creativity, commerce, and innovation, making it the ideal setting for our Annual Meeting. This event is recognized as the 'Davos of IP'—a forum where the brightest minds in intellectual property come together to shape the future of innovation, policy, and brand leadership worldwide."

The 2026 Annual Meeting promises an unparalleled array of programs and renowned speakers, featuring nearly 50 top senior in-house practitioners from China, Denmark, Hungary, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, who will share their expertise across more than 50 dynamic sessions. This global gathering offers registrants the rare opportunity to learn directly from influential leaders shaping the future of IP—making it a must-attend event for anyone invested in innovation, brand strategy, or the evolving IP landscape.

Reflecting the global breadth and influence of the Annual Meeting, this year's speakers represent a powerhouse cross-section of industries driving the future of IP. Registrants will benefit from the insights of senior leaders from Accenture, Agthia Group, Amazon, BAE Systems, Birla Paints, British American Tobacco, Bvlgari, Chanel, Expedia Group, FIFA, Fortnum & Mason, HP Inc., Huawei, Indeed, Johnstons of Elgin, Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue, Levi Strauss & Co., Liverpool FC, MF Brands Group (Lacoste), Middle Earth Enterprises, Microsoft, Moderna, MTN Nigeria, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm Inc., Rolls-Royce, Royal Warrant Holders Association, Sanofi, Secretlab, Starbucks, YMCA. This extraordinary diversity ensures that the 2026 Annual Meeting delivers both depth and perspective, empowering all registrants to engage with the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing brands and IP worldwide.

The In-House Practitioner Series includes eight sessions designed by and for corporate members. The series is themed to underscore the evolving role of in-house IP teams as strategic partners to the business, navigating innovation and AI, regulation, brand value, and global complexity with real-world accountability and impact.

The Patent Series, now a two-day highlight of the Annual Meeting (May 5–6), features eight sessions covering European Patent Office reform, AI inventorship, standard essential patents, cross-border litigation, geopolitics, and portfolio strategy. Open to all registrants, it provides practical guidance and critical insights into global patent challenges and opportunities, making it essential for anyone interested in innovation and IP.

The Professional Development & Career Advancement Series seeks to offer new ways to envisage and plan your legal career, with sessions on pro bono work, thriving outside the partnership path, leadership, and business development for young practitioners.

Complementing these hallmark sessions is this year's enhanced 10-keynote format, bringing the Meeting's expanded keynote series together with high-level speakers from global IP organizations, government, and entrepreneurs. Some of the speakers include Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization; UK IP minister Kanisha Narayan MP; Jenny Urquhart, Chairman, Johnston of Elgin (Scotland); and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founder and CEO of Future Africa (Nigeria), which invests in African technology startups.

Together, these programs underscore INTA's commitment to delivering cutting-edge content that spans jurisdictions, industries, and emerging areas of practice.

"We've worked to design a program that resonates with every registrant—from those new to the profession to long-time experts shaping global IP policy," said Lara Kayode and Tanya Fickenscher, the 2026 Annual Meeting Co-Chairs. "Our goal is to ensure that every participant leaves with insights, connections, and tools that have a meaningful impact in their day-to-day work."

As registration continues to climb and the early bird deadline nears, INTA encourages members to secure their place and take advantage of the Meeting's robust mix of learning, collaboration, and international networking. Business Development programming—already a major draw—is featured prominently again this year, with dedicated opportunities for brand owners, law firms, and service providers to engage in structured and informal networking.

With participants from more than 2,800 organizations and 134 jurisdictions, the 2026 Annual Meeting stands as a global forum that fosters community, innovation, and thought leadership at a pivotal moment for the IP profession.

Reporting on intellectual property? See INTA's Media Toolkit for guidance and resources.

ABOUT INTA

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and intellectual property professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related IP to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. With more than 6,600 organizations representing close to 38,000 individuals from over 180 jurisdictions, INTA advocates for impactful and harmonized IP policies, provides world‑class educational programming, and cultivates a vibrant global community across the full IP ecosystem.

SOURCE International Trademark Association