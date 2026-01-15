INTA Opens Registration for its 2026 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) has officially opened registration for its 148th Annual Meeting, taking place May 2–6, 2026, in London, England.

This milestone follows the most successful pre-registration in INTA's history, with close to 4,000 registrants already signed up during early promotional sales—a record-breaking start that underscores the event's global appeal.

INTA's early promotional campaigns in June and October drew greater-than-ever interest, reflecting the Meeting's ever-growing reputation as the premier global summit for intellectual property (IP) professionals and brand owners. Registrants so far represent more than 100 jurisdictions and over 1000 organizations and companies, signaling the truly international scale of this event.

The numbers include leading corporations across diverse industries—from technology and fashion to pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. The breadth of representation underscores the Meeting's role as a global forum for collaboration and innovation, bringing together voices from emerging markets and established economies alike.

INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo said: "We are thrilled by the exceptional early engagement from our community. The record number of pre-registrations demonstrates the genuine value our members place on coming together, learning from one another, and strengthening the global brand ecosystem. London offers an inspiring backdrop for this work, and we look forward to an Annual Meeting that is both impactful and unforgettable."

The 2026 Annual Meeting will feature a three-track educational program (Law & Policy, Technology Shaping the Future of IP, and the Business of Intangibles) complemented by three dynamic series (Patent Series, In-House Practitioners Series, and Professional Development & Career Advancement Series).

Deborah Hampton (The Chemours Company, USA), INTA's newly appointed President, emphasized the significance of London as the host city: "London stands at the crossroads of global commerce and creativity. Its vibrant business environment and rich cultural heritage make it the perfect backdrop for our most ambitious Annual Meeting yet. This city embodies the spirit of innovation and international collaboration that defines INTA."

Annual Meeting Co-chair, Lara Kayode (O. Kayode & Co., Nigeria) highlighted the Annual Meeting's innovative programming, noting "I'm very excited about the patent series—we've put together a robust two-day program. We've heard the question: 'You're a trademark association, so why focus on patents?' The answer is simple: INTA now sees itself as an IP organization, not just a trademark association. Even as trademark practitioners, we increasingly encounter patent issues."

Fellow Annual Meeting Co-chair Tanya Fickenscher (Major League Baseball, USA) added: "I have never seen such a robust educational program as this year's, with over 60 sessions, workshops, and Idea Exchanges. Of course, we have the traditional sessions with legal updates and discussions on law and policy. But we also have the tracks on the Business of Intangibles and Technology Shaping the Future of IP. From my perspective, those two could not be timelier and more relevant to trademark practitioners."

With more than 10,000 IP professionals expected, including brand owners, legal professionals, government officials, and academics, the 2026 Annual Meeting promises unparalleled networking and learning opportunities. Attendees will gather at Excel London, a world-class venue offering seamless access to the city's financial district and cultural landmarks.

Registration opened December 8, 2025, for INTA members in good standing.

Public registration opened on January 5, 2026. Early-bird pricing ends February 13, 2026.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.inta.org/meetings/2026-annual-meeting/home/.

About the International Trademark Association:

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and complementary intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation, and committed to building a better society through brands. Members include more than 6,600 organizations, representing more than 38,000 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 182 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Dubai, Santiago, Singapore, and the Washington, D.C., Metro Area, and representatives in Nairobi and New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.

Reporting on intellectual property? See INTA's Media Toolkit for guidance and resources.

SOURCE International Trademark Association