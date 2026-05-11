DAN FRANZESE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR U.S. CONGRESS IN FLORIDA'S 25TH DISTRICT

Conservative business leader pledges to fight for lower costs, secure borders and the Trump agenda in newly redrawn FL-25

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Franzese today announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives in Florida's newly redrawn 25th Congressional District (FL-25). Franzese — who was the Republican nominee in Florida's 22nd Congressional District (FL-22) in 2024 — enters the race promising to put America First, make life affordable, and hold career politicians accountable for the backroom deals destroying Florida's way of life.

"Florida families have been betrayed by career politicians far too many times," said Franzese. "As a political outsider from the business world, President Trump has been draining the swamp, delivering secure borders, and an America First agenda. In Congress, I'll use that same experience to back him up, make life more affordable again, and hold career politicians accountable. The people of FL-25 deserve a fighter who shows up, tells the truth, and delivers — not another ladder climber cutting deals behind closed doors."

Dan Will Fight To:

Put America First : Support President Trump's agenda, secure our elections, and stop criminal illegal aliens.

: Support President Trump's agenda, secure our elections, and stop criminal illegal aliens. Make Life Affordable Again : Cut taxes, lower energy costs, and reduce inflation.

: Cut taxes, lower energy costs, and reduce inflation. Hold Career Politicians Accountable: Stop waste, fraud , and sketchy backroom deals that destroy our Florida way of life.

The new FL-25 overlaps the old FL-22, where Franzese was previously the Republican nominee and received an endorsement from President Donald Trump in 2024. From a blue-collar upbringing to a Wharton MBA, Franzese has established a record as a tireless conservative leader and trusted voice for the America First movement in South Florida. He has spent years building deep relationships in the community, working alongside local leaders, small business owners, faith communities, and grassroots conservatives. Those roots position him to compete and win in the new FL-25, which spans portions of Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County, following the legislature's redistricting last month.

Recent reporting in Florida Politics has confirmed that the FL-25 race is wide open, with no candidate consolidating early support and the majority of primary voters undecided.

The campaign is also releasing an internal polling memo showing that Franzese enters the race with strong favorability among voters that know him and a clear lane to introduce his America First vision to voters across the district.

About Dan Franzese

Dan Franzese is a conservative business leader, husband, father, and longtime South Florida resident. He has been an active voice in Palm Beach County's conservative community and is running for Congress to put America first, make life affordable again, and hold career politicians accountable on behalf of the families of FL-25. More information is available at www.DanForUSA.com.

Contact: Cally Barry

Phone: 901-604-0803

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dan Franzese For Congress 2026