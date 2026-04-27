Dan Karins Appointed Head of GAF Commercial Sales

Alma Garnett Moves to Advisory Role as of 2027

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced that Dan Karins will assume responsibility for the full Commercial Sales business, succeeding Alma Garnett, who will step back from her day-to-day responsibilities at the end of 2026 and transition into a long-term strategic advisory role.

Alma Garnett Dan Karins

In his expanded role, Dan Karins will oversee the full spectrum of the Commercial Sales business, driving its strategic management and growth. Karins and Garnett have worked in close alignment over the last several years to grow the GAF Commercial business by strengthening customer relationships, expanding its portfolio, and building a sustainable foundation for the future.

"Alma's impact on GAF and the broader roofing industry cannot be overstated. She joined us with a reputation for excellence that has been instrumental in growing our Commercial business," said John Barkhouse, CEO and President of GAF. "Over Dan's 20-plus years at GAF, he has earned the deep respect of our customers through his tenacity and proven ability to advance our Commercial business. His leadership will be vital as we continue to build on the organization's strong momentum."

"Alma has been a great mentor and phenomenal partner in building a world-class foundation for GAF Commercial," said Dan Karins. "I am eager to lead our team as we continue to set the standard for excellence and ensure GAF remains the most trusted partner in the commercial roofing industry."

Alma Garnett joined GAF in 2021, bringing a distinguished career spanning several decades. She will remain actively involved throughout the remainder of 2026 to support the handover of responsibilities.

"It has been a privilege to lead such a talented team and to work alongside our customers to advance the roofing industry," said Alma Garnett. "I am incredibly proud of what we have built. Having worked closely with Dan for years, I have seen firsthand his dedication to our partners and his vision for the business. GAF Commercial is in the best possible hands as I transition into this next chapter."

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com

Media Contact: Joe Perri, [email protected]

SOURCE GAF