Dan Odom, Former FBI Section Chief, Joins Guidehouse

WASHINGTON , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that Dan Odom, former Section Chief at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has joined the firm's National Security Segment (NSS) as a Senior Strategic Advisor. In his role, Odom will work alongside Guidehouse clients to develop and implement solutions to manage national security risks, leveraging deep expertise in federal law enforcement with a focus on the FBI mission.

Based in Guidehouse's new Huntsville location, he will lead the firm's growth efforts with a focus on mitigation of cyber and national security threats. For more than 20 years, Odom served as a special agent at the FBI, where he held several senior executive level positions. As Section Chief of the FBI's Technology and Data Innovation Section, the most senior Department of Justice executive for the FBI's Counterterrorism Division based in Huntsville, he led a team that provided technical and analytical solutions to the FBI's counterterrorism investigations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Guidehouse," said John Saad, Guidehouse Partner and National Security Segment Leader. "A nationally recognized leader, his distinguished career with the FBI and superior knowledge of the national security landscape is unparalleled. Attracting talented leaders like Dan to Guidehouse is further validation of the strength of our brand and reputation in the market for being a 'mission first' provider of expert consulting capabilities."

Huntsville continues to play a critical role in national security with the FBI expanding their presence at Redstone Arsenal. With plans for further hiring in place, a current team of 60 Guidehouse employees at the new Huntsville office support missions with predictive analytics, data science, cybersecurity, capital project and infrastructure, and audit readiness and remediation services.

"With an extensive background in leading diverse teams and building consensus across both public and private sector entities, Dan is a perfect fit with our team and our vision," added Christine Ayers, lead Partner for Guidehouse's Department of Justice account. "He is joining us at an important stage of our journey and an exciting time of transformation for the FBI and Guidehouse as we continue to build the consultancy of the future."

"I am excited to join the team at Guidehouse and to leverage my years of experience to ensure our clients have the right tools, strategies, and relationships they need to be protected," said Odom. "After knowing Guidehouse well as a partner, I have seen the immense value they provide and the ethical values they live by. I look forward to contributing to the expansion of that value with partners and clients as part of the team, both in Huntsville and the broader market."

For more information about Guidehouse National Security, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/nss.

