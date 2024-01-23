Dan Osborne Joins MTX Group as Chief Client Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, a premier SaaS implementation partner, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Osborne as Chief Client Officer.

Dan joins with over 15 years of experience within the Salesforce ecosystem. Prior to joining MTX, Dan led teams for Salesforce in State and Local Government, both on the professional services and licenses side. In his new role, he will be committed to transforming the way government delivers client-focused services.

"As Chief Sales Officer, Dan will drive the goals of our client partners to ensure we are delivering positive outcomes to the communities we serve. I look forward to working with Dan towards our growth objectives as the company continues to scale and expand globally," said MTX President, Mahesh Nattanmai.

Dan brings an extensive background in the public sector in driving excellence. With this experience, he will work with government agencies to streamline and enhance how they provide services to their residents.

Dan's understanding of the Salesforce ecosystem dynamics will drive immediate value for the company, further MTX's investment in Salesforce, and deliver outcomes-focused solutions to clients. Dan's mission will focus on the growth of MTX and driving outcomes for clients and partners through successful digital transformation.

"I am excited to be joining the MTX team. I have personally known MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel for 12 years, and I strongly believe in the leadership of this organization. I am confident that tomorrow's opportunities for MTX are even better than today's. I believe in the MTX team and their ability to deliver excellence to our clients," said MTX Chief Client Officer, Dan Osborne.

About MTX Group

MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health and the economy. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by partnering with leading cloud technologies.

SOURCE MTX Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

