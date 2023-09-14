MTX Group Announces Partnership with The KSquare Group

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group is pleased to announce its partnership with The KSquare Group, a leading mavQ and Salesforce implementation partner in the LATAM and Caribbean region, to drive outcomes with CRM + Data + AI. This partnership will enable the organizations to expand their combined offerings and domain expert resources in the LATAM and Caribbean markets.

Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the companies will support their global partners, clients, and prospects in the commercial and public sector market. Their capabilities will drive MTX's vision of creating a people-centric impact and digital transformation in new regions.

"Our partnership enables us to bring combined offerings and resources to the market needs rapidly as organizations look to innovation with CRM + Data + AI. We are excited to expand our combined brand awareness in the enterprise and public sector market with laser focus in driving outcomes." — MTX Founder & CEO Das Nobel.

The strategic partnership will place a strong focus on the following industries:

  1. Financial Services: CRM + Data + AI market demand is growing exponentially, and this partnership brings speed to market with innovation in the banking, insurance, asset, and wealth management industries.
  2. Health & Life Sciences: MTX and KSquare are composed of multidisciplinary experts dedicated to advancing the healthcare industry. MTX industry experts are focused on providers, payers, pharmacies, and MedTech to develop life-saving solutions through this partnership. Their innovative ecosystem of healthcare-related accelerators will help organizations navigate complex public health issues, streamline the delivery of health and mental health services, meet complex regulatory requirements, and advance industry research. KSquare brings extensive experience in Salesforce Healthcare CRM, enabling healthcare providers to operate efficiently and effectively.
  3. Public Sector: MTX's public sector credentials are in high demand in the LATAM and Caribbean market for the Saas providers. This partnership enables driving early-stage opportunities for cloud transformation journeys.

"This partnership will allow KSquare and MTX to further support our clients and deliver meaningful outcomes to the communities we serve. I look forward to working with MTX Founder & CEO, Das Nobel as we explore new opportunities in LATAM and Carribeans." — KSquare CEO & Chairman, Varma Buddharaju.

By leveraging leading cloud technologies, the partnership will create opportunities to tackle growing market demand in CRM + Data + AI. MTX and KSquare further their partnership at Dreamforce 2023, hosting a luxury yacht event to connect with global leaders and partners.

MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economics. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by partnering with leading cloud technologies.

The KSquare Group is all about building lasting partnerships with our clients and helping you deliver on your important mission in ways that only we can. With expertise in software engineering, platform implementation, UI/UX design, and managed services, The KSquare Group is all about building partnerships with our clients to help them scale and grow faster than before.

