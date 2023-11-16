Dan Ryan Receives ASIRT Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce that Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Dan Ryan was presented with the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award. Ryan received this award for his steadfast commitment to and support of industry and government road safety efforts.

Continue Reading
Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Dan Ryan Receives ASIRT Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award.
Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Dan Ryan Receives ASIRT Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award.

"Dan's efforts to help shape auto safety policy as well as helping to ensure safety remains at the center of all that we do at Mazda is so important to us as a global company," said Mazda Motor Corporation's Chief Financial Officer and a Representative Director Jeff Guyton. "While Mazda, and the rest of the industry, have improved the safety of autos immensely over the past years, new safety technologies will provide such great promise to save lives and improve mobility even more in the coming years. I look forward to Dan's expert guidance as we all navigate this fascinating period in the automotive industry."

ASIRT's mission is to improve the safety of travelers on the world's roads through education and advocacy.

"Road safety is an international issue which requires leadership from government, nonprofit, and corporate entities," Rochelle Sobel, ASIRT president and founder, said. "We are proud to honor Dan's commitment to make personal transportation safer through behavioral campaigns like air bag and seat belt advocacy and his policy work advancing road safety priorities."

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

El MAZDA CX-90 PHEV ES SELECCIONADO COMO GANADOR DE LOS FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS 2024 DE GOOD HOUSEKEEPING

El MAZDA CX-90 PHEV ES SELECCIONADO COMO GANADOR DE LOS FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS 2024 DE GOOD HOUSEKEEPING

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) anunció el día de hoy que el Mazda CX-90 PHEV (vehículo híbrido enchufable) fue nombrado como ganador de los...
MAZDA CX-90 PHEV SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

MAZDA CX-90 PHEV SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced today that the Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was named as a winner in Good...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.