Dan Wakeford Named Editor-in-Chief of Us Weekly

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a360media announced that Dan Wakeford has been named Editor-in-Chief of Us Weekly. Wakeford, a globally recognized and award-winning editor, and multi-platform brand builder with an outstanding track record of innovation and in creating zeitgeist-defining brands, will bring his expertise and vision to guide the future direction of the iconic brand.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan Wakeford as Editor-in-Chief of Us Weekly," said a360media Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron. "His exceptional journalistic skills and extensive experience developing and modernizing some of the biggest brands in the industry make him the perfect fit to lead Us Weekly into its next chapter of growth and success."

With more than 20 years of experience in the media industry, Wakeford has a proven track record of success. As the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director of Entertainment Weekly, he helped to extend the brand into TV, creating and executive producing five hit series and two documentaries. He also oversaw the brands' push into podcasts, video, and new social platforms. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of Life & Style and In Touch Weekly; and prior to emigrating from the United Kingdom, in 2002, he helped establish the global genre of celebrity weeklies with heat! magazine.

"I am thrilled and honored to join such a trusted and iconic brand like Us Weekly," said Wakeford. "I have always been passionate about telling compelling stories and connecting with readers on a deeper level. I look forward to working with the talented team at Us Weekly to deliver zeitgeist defining content that engages, entertains and resonates with audiences across multiple platforms."

As Editor-in-Chief, Wakeford will oversee all editorial content and strategy for Us Weekly. His deep understanding of the celebrity and entertainment landscape will be instrumental in driving the magazine's continued success and maintaining its position as a trusted source of news and exclusive stories.

Wakeford's appointment comes at an exciting time for Us Weekly as the magazine continues to expand its digital presence and reach a broader audience. With a focus on embracing new technologies and platforms, Wakeford plans to further enhance Us Weekly's reach across all platforms and strengthen its position in the digital landscape.

Under Wakeford's leadership, Us Weekly aims to continue delivering the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and captivating features that have made it a staple in the entertainment industry. Readers can expect exciting new developments, innovative storytelling techniques, and a fresh perspective on the world of entertainment.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

