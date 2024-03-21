First for Women Debuts New Design and Announces Weekly Frequency

Hoda Kotb appears on the cover of the modernized magazine available on newsstands today

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First for Women Magazine, one of the best-selling magazines both in retail sales and units sold, has been extensively redesigned as a weekly publication featuring a new look, balanced and authoritative health/wellness coverage, more than 20 pages of reconceived food content, and relatable coverlines. The first issue featuring the new look and feel hits newsstands everywhere today and features a cover story with Hoda Kotb, co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

This week, Hoda shares her knowledge of the power of positivity and fresh starts.

"Women's interests and aspirations have evolved, and so have we," Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello said. "Now, every seven days, new and longtime readers can feel empowered and inspired with authentic and approachable stories and solutions for women."

What's New

Reimagined covers and content, featuring a modern design, inspiring coverlines, and expert material that's balanced and authoritative

Reader focus, including real-life reader stories, plus contest engagement

22 pages of food content, spanning tested recipes to kitchen tips and tricks

Grace notes sprinkled throughout, touching on laughter, faith, nature's beauty, acts of kindness, love for family and pets

Published by a360media, the revamp is the brand's first announcement since Vaccariello was named Editor-in-Chief last December. In addition to print updates, First for Women's website and social have been elevated with enhanced content, including an all-new, premium video experience for users.

"First for Women is number one on the newsstand, offering both a targeted and engaged audience," said Cece Ryan, Senior Vice President of a360media's Women's Group. "The advertising community has been very receptive to our modern refresh and the opportunity to connect with the brand's readers with greater frequency."

Available at an approachable price point of $4.99, magazines such as First for Women fill key experience voids in retail checkout programs, the highest trafficked area of any store, and satisfy consumers' desire for more engagement in tactical, non-digital leisure experiences.

Outside of retail newsstands and bookstores, First for Women can be ordered on firstforwomen.com and enjoyed digitally on Apple News.

High-res downloads and digital spreads are available upon request.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

