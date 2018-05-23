Dana Baiocco Confirmed as Commissioner of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Attorney Dana Baiocco has been confirmed as a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). President Donald J. Trump originally nominated Baiocco on Sept. 21, 2017 and she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 22, 2018.

"I extend my congratulations and welcome to Commissioner Baiocco," said Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. "Ms. Baiocco brings strategic experience in product safety, extensive knowledge of public policy with consumer products and a deep understanding of how companies can be proactive in improving the safety of their products. I welcome her expertise to the important work of the commission."

Baiocco comes to the role from law firm Jones Day, where as a partner she advised clients on regulatory and reporting obligations for companies and developed expertise on product recalls. An Ohio native, Baiocco is a graduate of Ohio University and earned a J.D. from Duquesne University.

"I am honored to be joining an agency with an enduring and proud legacy of protecting consumers," said Ms. Baiocco. "At a time of ever more complex and technically advanced products coming to market, I look forward to working with the leadership of Acting Chairman Buerkle and the commission to meet emerging challenges in product safety as well as ensuring that CPSC's core mission of protecting the public is done in the most responsive manner."

Baiocco's term is seven years and runs through October of 2024. She replaces Marietta Robinson, whose term ended in October of 2017.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

