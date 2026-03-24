Everee Named to Fast Company's 2026 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Recognition highlights Everee's role in reshaping payroll for the modern workforce

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll software built for staffing and gig work, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List, one of the publication's most prestigious annual recognitions honoring organizations that are shaping the future of business through innovation. Everee was ranked No. 11 in the Human Resources category.

Everee

The recognition places Everee among a global group of companies defining how industries evolve and highlights its work rethinking how payroll operates in an economy where work is faster, more flexible, and increasingly on demand.

"We built Everee to modernize payroll for how people work today," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "Faster, more flexible pay is becoming a competitive advantage for businesses, and they need infrastructure that supports it without added complexity. Fast Company's recognition reflects how quickly that shift is taking hold."

Everee's 2025 workforce research found that 61% of clinicians would choose one healthcare staffing agency over another based on same-day pay availability, while 70% of gig drivers said they prefer daily or instant pay. For the businesses Everee serves, keeping pace with those expectations has become a core operational priority.

In 2025, the company:

Launched the industry's first pay-cycle-free payroll system, enabling businesses to process fully compliant W-2 payroll on demand

Enabled real-time gross-to-net payroll processing across all 50 states, automatically calculating taxes, deductions, and benefits without batch runs

Expanded integrations with eight leading workforce and staffing platforms, enabling embedded, same-day payroll across thousands of businesses

Introduced custom-branded pay cards, including the Expedite Visa® Pay Card with dlivrd, allowing companies to offer instant access to earnings within their own applications

Processed almost $2 billion in payments, reflecting rapid adoption of real-time payroll infrastructure

The result is a payroll system that allows businesses to pay W-2 and 1099 workers with the same speed while maintaining full compliance, removing one of the longest-standing limitations in payroll systems. As flexible and contingent work continues to grow, payment timing has become a key driver of worker financial stability and retention, making faster, more reliable access to earnings a competitive advantage for businesses.

This kind of progress is happening across industries, reflected in this year's Fast Company Most Innovative Companies honorees.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

About Everee

Everee is the real-time payroll platform built for businesses with flexible workforces. With Everee, companies can pay W-2 employees and 1099 contractors the moment work is done — daily, weekly, or on demand — without the manual processes, fixed pay cycles, or compliance headaches that come with legacy systems. From automated multi-state compliance and built-in payroll financing to white-label integrations and pay cards, Everee gives businesses the tools to pay people faster, scale without adding complexity, and stop losing workers to competitors who do. Everee serves staffing, home care, mortgage, delivery, gig, and SaaS businesses across all 50 states. Learn more at everee.com.

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SOURCE Everee