Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert

The validation testing began as a part of Dana's Engineering Week and continued through the Easter Jeep Safari. Dana engineers used the diverse terrain to take testing out of the lab and into the field, proving that its exciting product concepts could tackle the toughest conditions.

"Dana is committed to developing the highest-quality products for our customers, which requires that we rigorously test and validate them before they are introduced to the market," said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "Moab's desert terrain is a fun and rugged environment for evaluating our technology."

On customized Jeep® Wranglers, Dana evaluated its automated Spicer® OpTiMa® central tire inflation system (CTIS), as well as its Ultimate Dana 80™ rear axle assembly and Ultimate Dana 60™ Kingpin front axle as bolt-in aftermarket solutions.

Enhanced tire inflation technology

The Spicer® CTIS excited Jeep enthusiasts with the opportunity to spend less time inflating and deflating tires, and more time having fun on the trails.

Originally created for government and vocational vehicles, the system allows drivers to adjust tires to optimal pressure level based on the terrain – from paved surfaces to sand, mud, and steep inclines – via a convenient push-button operation.

The CTIS technology was evaluated for its ride and handling enhancements along with component durability. After the tough testing, all CTIS components remained intact with no damage or degradation of system performance.

Bolt-in aftermarket axle upgrades

Dana also successfully validated its Ultimate Dana 80™ rear axle assembly and Ultimate Dana 60™ kingpin front axles. The axles were conceptualized as potential aftermarket products to satisfy off-road enthusiasts' desire for tires larger than 40 inches and HEMI® or LS V8-engine swaps.

If produced as aftermarket solutions, drivers could use the robust axles to safely upgrade their Jeeps without fear of overwhelming the existing drivetrain.

"Dana is a trusted name for serious off-roaders, and we have built a legacy with the Wrangler brand and lifestyle," said Peter Cirulis, vice president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. "We will continue to introduce new aftermarket solutions to meet the unique desires of the Jeep enthusiast community."

In addition to testing the product concepts, Dana demonstrated the performance of its line of recently launched Dana aftermarket axles and Spicer® drivetrain components for the Jeep® Wrangler JL. The line of drivetrain upgrades – including Ultimate Dana 60™ front and rear axles and Spicer® Performance nodular iron differential covers, chromoly axle shafts, bearing kits, and expanded ratio gears – also successfully endured the tough Moab terrain. They are available now at danaaftermarket.com.

With its dedication to rigorous product validation in varied environments, Dana continuously holds real-world testing events throughout the year. In February and March, the company hosted several OEM customers at its winter testing activities in Arjeplog, Sweden, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

For more information on Dana's technologies, visit dana.com.

About the Easter Jeep Safari

Easter Jeep® Safari consists of trail rides, mostly day-long trips, departing from Moab, Utah, throughout the nine-day event. The official event is hosted by Red Rock 4-Wheelers Inc., one of the local four-wheel drive clubs of Moab. The Jeep® Safari was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-product-concepts-for-jeep-wrangler-put-to-test-in-utah-desert-300643818.html

