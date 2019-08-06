Dana selected to Supply Spicer® Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh® S-Series™ Front Discharge Mixer

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it will provide its Spicer® D172 series heavy-duty tandem axles and its SPL® 170 and 250 driveshafts to McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., as standard equipment for its newly redesigned Oshkosh® S-Series™ Front Discharge Mixer.

"Our S-Series has always been known for strength, off-road capability, and reliability," said Christopher Yakes, vice president of Corporate Engineering and general manager, S-Series Business. "We chose Dana drivetrain products as they are distinguished in the industry for their design, durability, and operating efficiency, all characteristics we value for the all-new Oshkosh S-Series."

The D172 series tandem axle is lightweight without compromising strength, key to the heavy-hauling requirement of the S-Series mixer. Rated for up to 50,000-pound capacity applications and supported by a broad range of gear ratios, up to 6.14:1, the D172 expertly handles the construction environment. Also standard is an integrated, driver-controlled wheel differential lock for maximum traction and spin-out protection.

With torque capacity of 17,000 Nm and 25,000 Nm respectively, the SPL 170 and 250 driveshafts are engineered to supply greater torque, durability, and savings for severe-duty and low-emission, high-efficiency trucks. The High-Power Density™ feature offers a smaller package for larger load-carrying capacity while providing the maximum reliability and efficiency needed in this demanding vocation.

"Dana is dedicated to developing innovative, robust technologies that meet the unique needs of each vehicle and application," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "The Oshkosh S-Series is renowned for its superior quality and performance, and we are honored to be chosen as the axle and driveline supplier for the next generation of this noteworthy vehicle."

Dana has served as a supplier for the long-standing Oshkosh S-Series for more than a decade, providing driveshafts to support the platform's deliverables of longevity and low maintenance.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, is an industry-leading concrete mixer manufacturer. The McNeilus mixer has long been the industry standard when it comes to transporting concrete to the job site. All supported by a comprehensive, factory direct sales and service network equipped with replacement parts to bring new life to your entire fleet. McNeilus, along with sister companies London, Oshkosh Commercial Products, CON-E-CO and IMT, provide the industry with the finest concrete mixers, batch plants, and service trucks to enhance your operation. For more information, go to www.mcneiluscompanies.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

