Dana Walsh Sivak, Esq. Elevated to Partner and Co-Chair of FRB's Elder Law Practice Group

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (FRB) is pleased to announce that Dana Walsh Sivak, Esq. has been elevated to Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Elder Law Practice Group.

As a leader in FRB's Elder Law and Litigation Practice Groups, Dana is devoted to addressing legal issues involving the elderly, including: Article 81 guardianships, complex Medicaid eligibility issues, nursing home litigation, and advocating for quality-of-life initiatives in long-term care settings. Dana works closely with clients to craft individualized long-term care plans and employs Medicaid planning techniques aiming to preserve her clients' assets and income while ensuring their continuous access to care.

Dana joined the firm in August 2022 as Senior Counsel to help found and build FRB's Elder Law department in New York. She will serve as Co-Chair of the department, alongside Partner Penny B. Kassel, Esq. Dana has also made significant contributions to firm operations, and developing processes and procedures for the Elder Law department and the firm as a whole.

"Since joining, I do not think I've seen Dana without a smile on her face. Her positive attitude and willingness to jump in and help with any matter have made her a top performer." FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "She has made incredibly difficult judgment calls, uncovered significant problems with client fact patterns, and handily resolved those issues for clients in dozens of instances all while preserving clients' access to high quality care."

As a member of FRB's Cannabis & Psychedelics Practice Group, Dana focuses her efforts on expanding access to medical cannabis for seniors in the community and those residing in residential health care facilities. She frequently lectures about the medical benefits of cannabis in the elderly population, advocating for increased access to medical cannabis for all seniors, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

FRB is a full-service law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

