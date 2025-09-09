Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims, $73 Million in Stock Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to alleged false statements about the sustainability of growth in its bioprocessing division and insider stock sales. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/danaher.

On August 4, 2025, U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Danaher, its CEO, and its CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between January 2022 and October 2023, Danaher misled investors by falsely claiming that revenues from its bioprocessing division during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic were sustainable despite knowing that demand was waning, pharmaceutical customers were relying on inventory stockpiles, and smaller biotech customers faced funding shortages, leading to fewer new orders. These statements allegedly caused Danaher's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Ali found that the complaint sufficiently alleged that the defendants made false and misleading statements about these matters with "extreme recklessness." During this period, company insiders sold over $73 million in Danaher stock. After the truth came out in October 2023 that bioprocessing division revenues would decline, Danaher's stock fell 6%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Danaher's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Danaher stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/danaher to learn more.

