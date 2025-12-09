PRIVACY ALERT: VITAS Hospice Services, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 319,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 319,177 patients of VITAS Hospice Services, LLC ("VITAS"), the largest for-profit hospice chain in the United States. VITAS is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

On October 24, 2025, an unauthorized individual compromised the account of one of VITAS's vendors. VITAS later determined that the breach occurred from September 21, 2025, to October 27, 2025.

DATA BREACH ALERT: VITAS Hospice Services, LLC. If your data was impacted, you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach began in September 2025, VITAS did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around November 26, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, next of kin contact information including names, phone numbers and email addresses, diagnoses, medications, lab results, conditions, treatment information, health insurance information, and other personal information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to VITAS's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of VITAS and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/vitashospiceservices.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP