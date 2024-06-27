Dancing to Their Own Beat: Stella Rosa and Prince Royce Unveil Partnership

The Popular Wine Brand Celebrates Its Multicultural Community by Continuing Its "Music Made Sweeter" Campaign with the Latin Music Superstar

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa® Wines, America's #1 Italian imported wine, today announced its endorsement from multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Prince Royce. The collaboration expands Stella Rosa's "Music Made Sweeter" campaign celebrating artists and music that create moments to savor together. Stella Rosa is passing the mic and raising their glass to Prince Royce as he shares his seventh studio album Llamada Perdida (Missed Call), giving his fans a reason to celebrate and keeps traditions alive. Music connects audiences and is best enjoyed when shared with loved ones, and the same is true for Stella Rosa Wines.

Prince Royce unwinds in style, savoring a glass of Stella Rosa Black.

A bona fide Latin superstar and wine enthusiast, Prince Royce celebrates every show with a meaningful, pre-show huddle and a Stella Rosa toast to the moment. The Dominican American artist's certified Platinum album, Llamada Perdida, debuted recently at the top of Billboard's Tropical Albums Chart, while latest single "Cosas de la Peda" reached #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart and #1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay Chart for 10 consecutive weeks, giving him plenty of reasons to Stellabrate with Stella Rosa.

Known for his smooth vocals and unique blend of genres like bachata, pop, and R&B, the singer has captured international attention. Prince Royce celebrates unique blends in more ways than one, from musical genres to languages to wines. Both Prince Royce and Stella Rosa's vast consumer appeal has earned respect in the coveted Gen Z and Millennial age groups, with many of them being multicultural.

Within the total wine category, multicultural consumers account for only 27% of total spending, but they contribute to 68% of spending on Stella Rosa. With 66% of his fanbase being Hispanic, the singer is proud to partner with a brand that prioritizes a diverse range of consumers by bringing unique and approachable innovations to the wine category, including semi-sweet and semi-sparkling wines.

"The partnership with Stella Rosa felt right from the start – I love that they offer Sparkling, Spicy and Non-Alcoholic options for those who, like me, want to enjoy a great wine for every occasion," said Prince Royce. "My music is all about passion and connection, and I'm thrilled to show my fans how Stella Rosa brings people together and makes the wine category a lot more fun, with unique and flavorful wines."

Whether he's enjoying a glass of wine after a long recording session, or hosting family barbeques, Prince Royce is a proud fan of Stella Rosa's collections, including:

"We endlessly look for opportunities to connect with our core consumers and give them reasons to celebrate," says Steve Riboli, President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines. "Raising a glass to musicians and artists who share our passion for making life's moments even sweeter is an initiative we are proud to continue growing. We're excited to welcome Prince Royce into the Stella Rosa family and look forward to connecting with his fans through culture, music, dance, and our innovative and refreshing wines."

Prince Royce recently collaborated with Stella Rosa to create a custom cocktail, Llamada Perdida Daiquiri, featuring Stella Rosa Mango & Chili. For the full recipe and more information about the Music Made Sweeter campaign, visit StellaRosaWines.com. Follow Stella Rosa Wines on Instagram at @StellaRosa.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA

Stella Rosa is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. Among its impressive achievements are a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. Stella Rosa is created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

ABOUT PRINCE ROYCE

Prince Royce, born Geoffrey Royce Rojas in The Bronx, New York, is a chart-topping American singer, songwriter, and record producer. With his captivating blend of bachata, R&B, and pop, Royce has become a prominent figure in Latin music, achieving international success and capturing the hearts of fans around the world. Royce's passion for music began at a young age, and he honed his skills by performing in various talent shows and local events. In the past 13 years, Royce has scored 22 #1 radio hits and won more than 80 awards and recognitions including 23 Billboard Latin. Music Awards, 21 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 9 Latin AMAs, and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.

