Dandelion Energy Announces Dan Yates as New CEO

Proven business leader and environmental steward takes the helm

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading residential geothermal company, today announced Dan Yates as CEO. Yates previously served as the Executive Chairman at Dandelion, where his stewardship has played a pivotal role in guiding the company's development and expansion since originally joining the team in 2018. Dan is a mission-driven entrepreneur, and his commitment to sustainability and renewable energy is mirrored in his substantial and ongoing contributions to the sector. Yates succeeds Michael Sachse, who concludes an impactful four year tenure at the company.

Previously, Dan was the co-founder and CEO of Opower, an energy-efficiency software company. Under his leadership, Opower went public with a $1Bn+ IPO in 2014, followed by a successful sale to Oracle in 2016. Known for its ground-breaking contribution to the renewable energy sector, Opower has assisted consumers in saving over 32 terawatt hours of energy, making it a top 5 US residential clean energy company.

Dan has been recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year©, one of Fortune's 40 under 40, and a Washingtonian Tech Titan.

"Dan is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of creating and growing successful companies in the energy sector. His tenure as Executive Chairman at Dandelion has been marked by tremendous growth and innovation," said Maritza Liaw, member of the Dandelion board and NGP Partner. "As CEO, we believe Dan will bring an even greater focus on our mission of making clean energy accessible and affordable to homeowners nationwide. His unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our industry make him the ideal leader to take Dandelion to new heights."

"When Dan joined Dandelion as Chairman in our early days, he dived in to such a degree that we considered him our third cofounder. To have him now step in as CEO is like winning the lottery twice. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come," said Kathy Hannun, president and cofounder, Dandelion Energy.

In the past year, Dandelion commemorated numerous significant milestones, including its 1,000th geothermal installation this past fall, as it helps homeowners throughout the Northeast embrace cleaner, more affordable, and renewable home heating and cooling solutions. The company announced its $70M Series B1 funding in November 2022. And it has broadened the scope of its residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions to the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut while establishing operational centers across the region.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO at Dandelion Energy," said Yates. "Our mission to transition homes from fossil fuels to sustainable energy is more than just a business goal—it's a crucial undertaking for our planet's future. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me to guide Dandelion in this endeavor. Together, we will strive to make renewable, clean home heating and cooling an achievable reality for homeowners everywhere."

To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading residential geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

About NGP

NGP is a premier private equity firm that believes energy is essential to progress. Founded in 1988, NGP is moving energy forward by investing in innovation and empowering energy entrepreneurs in natural resources and energy transition. With over $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments, we back portfolio companies focused on responsibly solving and securing the energy needs of today and leading the way to a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future. For more information, visit www.ngpenergy.com .

