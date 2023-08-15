Dandelion Energy Ranks No. 2,470 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Nation's Leading Residential Geothermal Company Honored Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading residential geothermal company, ranks No. 2,470 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies," said Dan Yates, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "This recognition reflects the relentless drive of our talented team, our innovative approach to geothermal technology, and our unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable world. As we continue our journey, we are motivated by the vision of a future where every home harnesses the power of the earth for heating and cooling, effectively combating the climate crisis one household at a time."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In the past year, Dandelion commemorated numerous significant milestones, including its 1,000th geothermal installation this past fall, as it helps homeowners throughout the Northeast embrace cleaner, more affordable, and renewable home heating and cooling solutions. The company announced its $70M Series B1 funding in November 2022. And it has broadened the scope of its residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions to the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut while establishing operational centers across the region.

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading residential geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Press Inquiries:

Kathy Berardi

JMG Public Relations

kathy@jmgpr.com

678-644-4122

SOURCE Dandelion Energy