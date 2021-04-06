Dandelion Strengthens Leadership Team with New CGO

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading home geothermal company, announces Shannon Smith's hiring as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The addition of Smith to Dandelion's leadership team follows the company's $30 million Series B funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and is prompted by significant growth in New York and Connecticut with plans for expansion throughout the northeast and beyond.

Before joining Dandelion, Smith was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at OnDeck where she managed strategy, branding and performance across all digital and offline marketing channels. Her resume includes McKinsey & Company, Sephora, Williams-Sonoma, J. Crew, and Morgan Stanley. As a proven leader with extensive experience cultivating customer experience and engagement, Smith joins a leadership team that is now half female.

"We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Shannon's caliber to Dandelion," says Dandelion's CEO, Michael Sachse. He adds, "Homeowners are looking for cleaner, cost-effective ways to heat and cool their homes, and Dandelion offers the only true solution for many homes. Shannon's drive and intelligence as well as her experience in small business lending and consumer marketing will be invaluable to us as we grow. Geothermal is just scratching the surface of its potential, and I'm looking forward to working with Shannon to spread the word!"

Smith will lead an experienced sales & marketing team that has delivered outstanding growth in the past three years. The highly-tenured team has already harnessed market interest in renewable energy and achieved record-setting levels of geothermal consultations and installation projects, something Smith is well-equipped to direct.

"My role is to continue building and enabling our marketing and sales teams to increase our brand awareness, drive consumer interest in the product, and consult with homeowners on their individual home needs," Smith explains, "It's a real advantage to join a team with this level of experience and growth momentum. My focus is to scale that capability effectively to serve more homeowners in our regional markets."

About Dandelion:

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com .

Contact:

Jenna Guarneri

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Dandelion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dandelionenergy.com

