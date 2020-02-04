Daniel Amen, M.D. To Be Featured In Justin Bieber 'Seasons' Docuseries on YouTube

To find the root causes of his issues, he underwent brain SPECT imaging. SPECT measures blood flow and activity in the brain and shows 3 things: areas with healthy activity, too much activity, or too little activity.

Before coming to Amen Clinics, Justin had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition that is often misdiagnosed. In fact, 57% of people diagnosed with bipolar disorder don't actually have the condition, according to a 2008 study from researchers at Brown University. Justin's brain scans showed something other than bipolar disorder, and it changed the course of his care. You can see more about what his brain scans revealed in the episode.

With a comprehensive treatment plan in place, the superstar feels like he's on the right track to healing and getting back to the creative music-making process and performing that feeds his soul. He says it's because he's "in a good headspace… a better headspace." We would say, it's really all about being in a better "brainspace."

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

Media Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

Amen Clinics

P: (714) 421-3778

E: nbuchoz@amenclinic.com

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amenclinics.com

