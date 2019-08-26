Daniel G. Amen, MD Wins 2019 John C. Maxwell Transformational Leadership Award

Upon accepting the prestigious award, Dr. Amen said, "I am honored to be a part of such an amazing, purposeful group of human beings."

Each year the John Maxwell Team looks to discover standout leaders making an impact in the lives of others on a transformational scale. This year John Maxwell and his team identified an amazing group of leaders who are making a difference and recognized Dr. Amen as a high impact leader who has been impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands.

According to Maxwell, an internationally recognized leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author, "A Transformational Leader is someone who influences people to think, to speak and to act in such a way that it makes a positive impact in their lives AND the lives of others."

The Founder and CEO of Amen Clinics, which holds the world's largest database of functional brain scans related to behavior, Dr. Amen is renowned for his work in treating the most complex psychiatric issues. "I fell in love with psychiatry 40 years ago when I realized it has the potential to change generations of people. And I have loved it every single day for the last 40 years," says Dr. Amen.

In addition to his dedication to changing lives, Dr. Amen is also committed to transforming the way our society thinks about mental health. Based on his groundbreaking brain imaging work, he says, "Mental health is really brain health. By reframing the discussion from mental health to brain health, people begin to see their problems as medical, not moral. It decreases shame and guilt while elevating hope."

